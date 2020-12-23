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Oregon: State Senator Calls Special Session 'Illegitimate' - Removes Masks
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92 views • December 23, 2020
Republican state Sen. Dallas Heard stood before his colleagues Monday accusing Oregon Democrats and Senate President Peter Courtney of joining Gov. Kate Brown's “campaign against the people and the children of God.”
Then he removed his mask, in violation of Oregon Capitol safety protocols.
Then he removed his mask, in violation of Oregon Capitol safety protocols.
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