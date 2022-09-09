Create New Account
BOMBSHELL: Secret Recording Exposes Vaccine Cover Up By Israeli Ministry of Health
Not only is the Israeli Government busted, but the White House gets busted as well.  They knew they were hurting people and continued to do it with a smile. Find out so much more by watching the video.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:


1. Charlie Kirk Show - Steve Kirsch and Translated Recording

https://omny.fm/shows/the-charlie-kirk-show/covid-bombshell-did-israel-cover-up-vaccine-injury?seyid=20350


2. War Room - Naomi Wolf exposes the Biden White House censorship

https://rumble.com/v1ja6pc-dr.-naomi-wolf-one-white-house-collaborates-with-big-tech-to-suppressing-of.htmlwomen


