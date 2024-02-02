Israeli-Palestine Conflict Chronicles - 31 Jan - 1 Feb 2024⚡️

Chronicle of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: events of January 31 - February 1, 2024
▪️ Israeli troops launched a series of massive attacks on several areas in the northern part of the Gaza Strip . At the same time, in the north-west, the IDF command began to withdraw part of its forces from the coastal zone.
▪️And about 30 bodies in black bags were found on the school grounds in Beit Lahia . Apparently, they contain residents of the enclave who died during filtration measures, accused by the Israelis of membership in Hamas.
▪️In the area of the isthmus between the northern and southern parts of the enclave, the front configuration remains the same. Israeli troops are engaged in low-intensity fighting in the areas of the Al-Brej and Al-Maghazi refugee camps.
▪️In the south, the Israelis continue to bomb the central areas of Khan Yunis , which still remain under the control of Palestinian forces. At the same time, the IDF command withdrew a significant part of the units from the areas of Al-Aqsa University and Al-Amal Hospital .
▪️For the first time in recent weeks, trucks with humanitarian aid entered the enclave through the Kerem Shalom checkpoint . Fuel was also delivered to the Nasser Hospital, which had previously been forced to limit the provision of medical care.
▪️In the Red Sea region, Yemen's Houthis attempted to attack the destroyer Gravely and the container ship KOI . The American command reported that all Ansaralli ammunition was intercepted as it approached the ships.
▪️In turn, coalition aircraft also carried out a series of attacks on the group’s targets in Al-Hodeidah and Sa’an . The United States reported the destruction of Houthi launchers and a drone control station.
