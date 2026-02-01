'Christ must be the center and foundation of our homes' Pastor Darryl Serino 2-1-26 at the Calvary Bible Baptist Church in Utqiagvik (Barrow), Alaska.

We invite you to join us each week in our services! Text 406-770-0143 for a ride to church at 1617 Okpik Street. Each Sunday, we have services at 11 am and 6 pm and Sunday school for kids and Teen Class at 1:00 pm. Tongan Church meets each week at 3:00 pm. Wednesday prayer service is at 7 pm. Please check out older song specials at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNqEZCqfbkW_vtdASwECUyw. Our radio show airs each Sunday morning about 9:25 am on www.KBRW.org. Mailing address is PO Box 923, Utqiagvik, AK 99723. We look forward to seeing you!