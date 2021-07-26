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Will Ron DeSantis Win the Presidency in 2024?
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117 views • July 26, 2021
Today on Provocateur Astrology, we take a look at Governor Ron DeSantis chart to see if he will be the winner of the 2024 Presidential election.
If you would like a copy of your own astrological chart and natal report, visit our website at Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services www.seacoastastrological.com or email us at [email protected] or for more privacy [email protected]
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#astrology #horoscope #rondesantis
If you would like a copy of your own astrological chart and natal report, visit our website at Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services www.seacoastastrological.com or email us at [email protected] or for more privacy [email protected]
Follow Provocateur Astrology on Twitch, Bitchute, Youtube, Odysee, Brighteon, Theta.TV, Rumble, Twitter, Gab
#astrology #horoscope #rondesantis
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