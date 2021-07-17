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mRNA Shot Is Deadly! Murder Most Foul. Big Tech Censors Victims
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590 views • July 17, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down how internet censorship of speech ties in to intended side effect of the COVID vaccine: death. Once free speech is silenced, no one can raise awareness about how COVID shots are killing people! We should all be as angry as Alex!
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