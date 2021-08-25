Frmr Navy Seal Erik Prince on Afghanistan Evac Operations & Escalating Risks

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Erik Prince: It will really be a terrorist global convention. Al-Shabab in Somalia, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the Al-Qaeda wanted terrorists have come back from Pakistan. They’re all going to hang out in Afghanistan where they have sanctuary. They have a caliphate. They are literally declaring a caliphate… We haven’t seen this in American history. This is really bad.