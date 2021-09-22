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Jeremiah 23 ~ Their Course is Evil & Their Force is Not Right
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Very Clear Fulfillment of Jeremiah 23:11
False Prophet & The False Witness that Utters LIES as Ralph Gordon Stair had done For Years will not Go Unpunished. Will be Getting More Intense with Greater Comprehension in Forthcoming Messages about false brother rg stair & jimmy rice.
God Bless brothers & sisters, Jesus will Come when He Said He Would : Matthew 24:29 Immediately after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens shall be shaken:
30 And then shall appear the sign of the Son of man in heaven: and then shall all the tribes of the earth mourn, and they shall see the Son of man coming in the clouds of heaven with power and great glory.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://rgstair.com/
False Prophet & The False Witness that Utters LIES as Ralph Gordon Stair had done For Years will not Go Unpunished. Will be Getting More Intense with Greater Comprehension in Forthcoming Messages about false brother rg stair & jimmy rice.
God Bless brothers & sisters, Jesus will Come when He Said He Would : Matthew 24:29 Immediately after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens shall be shaken:
30 And then shall appear the sign of the Son of man in heaven: and then shall all the tribes of the earth mourn, and they shall see the Son of man coming in the clouds of heaven with power and great glory.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://rgstair.com/
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