Bill Cooper [The HOUR of the TIME] Vaccinations w Alex Loglia (mirrored)
Published Yesterday

MIrrored from Bitchute channel debess at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3OD5k3YjfVkD/

Originally broadcast July 13, 1993.CAJI member, Alex Loglia, reads from “Immunizations: The Reality Behind The Myth” by Walene James, among various other cited publications such as the Bill Gates favorite: “How To Lie With Statistics.”


William Cooper Hour Of The Time [HOTT] website:

https://www.hourofthetime.com/


Broadcast #0137


"Listen to EVERYONE, read EVERYTHING, believe absolutely NOTHING... unless you can prove it in your OWN research."

--- Milton William Cooper


Immunization: The Reality Behind The Myth [PDF]

https://vdoc.pub/documents/immunization-the-reality-behind-the-myth-6fsfj5g4dg00


Vaccine Book List:

https://drgreenmom.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/Vaccine-Book-List.pdf


Source:

http://hourofthetime.com/bcmp3/137.mp3


For more Bill Cooper vids on debess channel, Search:

https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=william%20cooper%20debess&kind=video


Related vids that you might find interesting:


The Vaccine Business - Poison, Profit and Corruption

https://www.bitchute.com/video/EbaochrxeUVD/


Dr. Suzanne Humphries - Dissolving Illusions (Vaccination Truth!)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pa4QV9aP9AsW/


Bill Hates… Will he take the VAXX?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XKQqLuGgigZS/


My State Authorized Mandatory Vaccination, Has Yours? - DELETED by YouTube

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ALOmOT6cG6Ke/


The WHO Plans to Introduce a Digitized International Certificate of Vaccination

https://www.bitchute.com/video/SgvsCfLa6xFF/


Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi: "Let us Stand Up and Disempower these Inhuman Tyrants"

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yl2bwb6NqjCf/


E.R. Physician Describes What He is Seeing in People Who Took the 💉

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQqCZzCGeVIT/


WHY Elites wish to Depopulate via The VAXX

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pe9rBOS9pRgP/


JABBA JABBA DOOMED!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CHYocGuyAA64/


“Safe and Effective: A Second Opinion” (2022) | Oracle Films | News Uncut

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rzCyhl4BHzrB/


Spike 💉 Injury Diagnosis and Recovery with Dr. Ryan Cole

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KFKmXNg4JdWq/


Perspectives on the Pandemic - Professor Knut Wittkowski - DELETED by YouTube

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PPpWK64U4EFp/


Infamous Serial Killers and Bill "VAX" Gates

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ne6trWsCJ8cT/

