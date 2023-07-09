Bill Cooper [The HOUR of the TIME] Vaccinations w Alex Loglia (mirrored)

MIrrored from Bitchute channel debess at:-

Originally broadcast July 13, 1993.CAJI member, Alex Loglia, reads from “Immunizations: The Reality Behind The Myth” by Walene James, among various other cited publications such as the Bill Gates favorite: “How To Lie With Statistics.”





Broadcast #0137





"Listen to EVERYONE, read EVERYTHING, believe absolutely NOTHING... unless you can prove it in your OWN research."

--- Milton William Cooper





Immunization: The Reality Behind The Myth [PDF]

Vaccine Book List:

