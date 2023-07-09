Bill Cooper [The HOUR of the TIME] Vaccinations w Alex Loglia (mirrored)

MIrrored from Bitchute channel debess at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3OD5k3YjfVkD/
Originally broadcast July 13, 1993.CAJI member, Alex Loglia, reads from “Immunizations: The Reality Behind The Myth” by Walene James, among various other cited publications such as the Bill Gates favorite: “How To Lie With Statistics.”
William Cooper Hour Of The Time [HOTT] website:
https://www.hourofthetime.com/
Broadcast #0137
"Listen to EVERYONE, read EVERYTHING, believe absolutely NOTHING... unless you can prove it in your OWN research."
--- Milton William Cooper
Immunization: The Reality Behind The Myth [PDF]
https://vdoc.pub/documents/immunization-the-reality-behind-the-myth-6fsfj5g4dg00
Vaccine Book List:
https://drgreenmom.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/Vaccine-Book-List.pdf
Source:
http://hourofthetime.com/bcmp3/137.mp3
For more Bill Cooper vids on debess channel, Search:
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=william%20cooper%20debess&kind=video
