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What's In It For Bill Gates - Does He Want To Rule The World? (MIRRORED)
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440 views • April 25, 2021
What's In It For Bill Gates - Does He Want To Rule The World? (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel Ron Paul Liberty Report at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@RonPaul:d/what-s-in-it-for-bill-gates-does-he-want:a
Bill Gates doesn't need the money, that is for sure. So what motivates him to spend billions of dollars on organizations that seek to destroy our privacy and run our lives? It is a big ego trip...or worse?
Plus - shameful arrest of a mother in Idaho and Texas Governor Abbott's pitifully weak "recovery" plan. All in today's Liberty Report.
Keep the Liberty Report on the air with a tax-deductible contribution to the Ron Paul Institute:
http://www.RonPaulInstitute.org
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=965fQAi2iKo
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel Ron Paul Liberty Report at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@RonPaul:d/what-s-in-it-for-bill-gates-does-he-want:a
Bill Gates doesn't need the money, that is for sure. So what motivates him to spend billions of dollars on organizations that seek to destroy our privacy and run our lives? It is a big ego trip...or worse?
Plus - shameful arrest of a mother in Idaho and Texas Governor Abbott's pitifully weak "recovery" plan. All in today's Liberty Report.
Keep the Liberty Report on the air with a tax-deductible contribution to the Ron Paul Institute:
http://www.RonPaulInstitute.org
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=965fQAi2iKo
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