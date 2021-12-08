The Evils Of Trans-Humanism By The Globalists Cabal And What Can Be Done To Stop It

This is what the deep state, the globalists, the elites, the illuminati, the cabal, the communists and of course all of the Satanists of the world want for the future of mankind which is the destruction of the human race by their depopulation agenda and trans-humanism and these images and videos are samples of their evil deeds. This is so very sad and very evil but this is what is now happening because of the death shot agenda with the vaccines now being given and coerced and even forced upon the peoples of the world.

We all must take actions against this and all evils now being implemented by these evil people that serve Satan. One of the best ways to take action is to take a stand in your own cities and towns by calling out your local officials who have failed to keep their oath of office and have instead simply obeyed mandates handed down from higher levels of corruption.

These evil people must be dealt with by legal means and this is done by a properly written affidavit as is now being done in the New California state movement. New California is having great success with getting local officials that broke their oath removed from their office using the affidavit process. You can learn more about this process so that you with others can take the necessary actions to stop the tyranny in your own cities and towns.

This is how Americans can take back their country and to save the nation from the communist and Satanists. Please take this very seriously and take the actions as I have mentioned and please learn what New California has been doing and is now doing to save their state and the nation of the United States of America. Be a real patriot, and take action.

Thank you and God bless the children and protect all of them and all of us.

********** Please check out the links below.

https://bit.ly/stoptyranny

https://bit.ly/newcalifornia51

https://bit.ly/JoinNewCalifornia

https://bit.ly/aenn-news



