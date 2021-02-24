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Taking on Biden and the 'lying' media | Newsmax TV's Spicer & Co.
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40 views • February 24, 2021
Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith are joined by Ohio Senatorial candidate Jane Timken, and longtime national talk host Sebastian Gorka to discuss lack of bipartisanship in Washington, the impact of the Biden administration's policies on job opportunities for Americans, the 'rebranding' of immigration and border policies, the left's latest outrage against Newsmax, and the mainstream media running a block for Biden's team. - via Spicer & Co., weekdays at 6PM ET on Newsmax TV
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