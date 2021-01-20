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Election Deception Part 8 "The Great Awakening" - A Film By Mr TruthBomb
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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290 views • January 20, 2021
In this video Election Deception part 8 - The Great Awakening - we will look at how The sting operation comes to a close with the inevitable mass arrests of the deep state and the establishment of a new Republic.

Mr TruthBomb is now on BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/video/0mPDtGAbE5kn/

Find Mr TruthBomb on Rumble : https://rumble.com/vayx3p-election-deception-a-film-by-mr-truthbomb.html

Mr TruthBomb is now on Parler: @MrTruthBomb

Election Deception Part 1 : https://youtu.be/iGSRKVKPvZQ
Election Deception Part 2 : https://youtu.be/HNUMxBJAoy4
Election Deception Part 3: https://youtu.be/jgHKWkaGszQ
Election Deception Part 4 - https://youtu.be/GzklaoX3pQw
Election Deception Part 5 - https://youtu.be/MRQFh26fb_o

Mr TruthBomb is not monetised to allow the best content possible for my subscribers.

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X22Report - https://x22report.com

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SGT Report: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nLPcg68RnP97/

Roy Davies: http://loucollins.uk/2021/01/04/roy-davies-special-lin-wood-mike-pence-and-the-storm-4-1-21/?fbclid=IwAR0deERUvE8cdDp_1rbWNO1OqPxP3qznwBs--5nZh96qapps5jECOR5AVss

Jordan Sather: https://rumble.com/c/JordanSather

Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorised by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo.

The Mr TruthBomb channel is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.
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