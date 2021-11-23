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Dr. Scott Jensen, Minnesota Candidate for Governor, STANDS FOR HEALTH FREEDOM
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21 views • November 23, 2021
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE --> https://standforhealthfreedom.com/interview/prescription-for-political-change/
Gubernatorial Candidate Dr. Scott Jensen Reveals a New Vision, A New Direction, and A New Prescription for Minnesota.
Scott Jensen, MD is not new to politics. This former Minnesota state Senator is answering the call of office again with the goal of returning the trust and respect of Minnesotans to the Governor’s office.
In this video, Stand for Health Freedom Executive Director and Co-founder Leah Wilson interviews Dr. Jensen about his stance on the physician-patient relationship, medical mandates, its impact on the citizens of Minnesota, the Constitutionality of mandates, and his new book entitled “What the Heck is Going On? We are Being Played.”
Gubernatorial Candidate Dr. Scott Jensen Reveals a New Vision, A New Direction, and A New Prescription for Minnesota.
Scott Jensen, MD is not new to politics. This former Minnesota state Senator is answering the call of office again with the goal of returning the trust and respect of Minnesotans to the Governor’s office.
In this video, Stand for Health Freedom Executive Director and Co-founder Leah Wilson interviews Dr. Jensen about his stance on the physician-patient relationship, medical mandates, its impact on the citizens of Minnesota, the Constitutionality of mandates, and his new book entitled “What the Heck is Going On? We are Being Played.”
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