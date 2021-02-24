(MIAC #273​) Is There Enough in the Global Supply Chain to Satiate Everyone’s Need?

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https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-273-is-there-enough-in-the-global-supply-chain-to-satiate-everyones-need
David DuByne from the ADAPT 2030 YT channel discuss increasing space radiation from the Grand Solar Minimum affecting global food production across the continents and how this will affect the economy, supply chains and ultimately our civilization.
•½ Years’ worth of rain in one hour Brisbane Australia Dec 2019
•Atmospheric Compression Event
•Historic winds and snowfall for Iceland 5th bombogenesis to strike the nation 2019-2020 winter
•Iceland 4X entire year total in one bombogenesis extra tropical low
•Icecane / Snowcane
•Citizen journalism vs. corporate media to cover extreme weather events
•Regular spending habits and routines keeps the banking system functional
•Is there enough in the global supply chain to satiate everyone’s need?
•Perception of stability across continents
•Most valuable items in Bosnia during the two-year siege, bleach and medicine
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