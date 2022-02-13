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GRAND JURY - THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION - DAY 2 - HISTORICAL BACKGROUND | GRAND-JURY.NET
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50 views • February 13, 2022
Introduction
00:00:45 - Alex Thomson (Former GCHQ Officer)
00:46:55 - Matthew Ehret (Journalist, Author, Historian)
01:57:58 - Brian Gerrish (Public Speaker & Investigative Journalist, United Kingdom)
02:21:25 - Debi Evans (Former NHS Registered Nurse)
03:04:00 - Whitney Webb (Author & Investigative Journalist, USA)
Whistleblower Statements
03:32:15 - Introduction
03:36:49 - Footage provided by Whistleblower #2
03:40:45 - Footage provided by Roman Mironov
03:43:00 - Roman Mironov (Human Rights Defender)
03:46:20 - James Bush (Former Engineering and Operations Manager for Infectious Disease Research Center at Colorado University)
04:29:06 - Dr. Silvia Berendt (Former Legal Consultant at WHO and Pandemic Management Expert, Austria)
04:51:00 - Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger (International Health Scientist & Researcher, Switzerland)
05:45:45 - Closing remarks
00:00:45 - Alex Thomson (Former GCHQ Officer)
00:46:55 - Matthew Ehret (Journalist, Author, Historian)
01:57:58 - Brian Gerrish (Public Speaker & Investigative Journalist, United Kingdom)
02:21:25 - Debi Evans (Former NHS Registered Nurse)
03:04:00 - Whitney Webb (Author & Investigative Journalist, USA)
Whistleblower Statements
03:32:15 - Introduction
03:36:49 - Footage provided by Whistleblower #2
03:40:45 - Footage provided by Roman Mironov
03:43:00 - Roman Mironov (Human Rights Defender)
03:46:20 - James Bush (Former Engineering and Operations Manager for Infectious Disease Research Center at Colorado University)
04:29:06 - Dr. Silvia Berendt (Former Legal Consultant at WHO and Pandemic Management Expert, Austria)
04:51:00 - Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger (International Health Scientist & Researcher, Switzerland)
05:45:45 - Closing remarks
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