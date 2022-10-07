National Guard 'Accidentally' Gives Service Members COVID Jab Instead of the Flu Shot

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TLAV: "He [Bouchard] said he was ordered to receive an annual flu shot ... He was injected with a dose of the mRNA COVID injection. Officers told him that! He said, 'You know, you went in for the flu shot? Well, that wasn't a flu shot; that was a COVID shot.' So that's 'Oops! I intentionally gave you a COVID shot because you told me you didn't want it.'"
Full Video: https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-10-6-22:d?src=embed