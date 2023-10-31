Steve Bannon & Erik Prince discuss the Isreali-Hamas war & his assessment of the region

Bannons War Room | Steve Bannon & Erik Prince discuss the Isreali-Hamas war, the impact and support from other Middle East countries.
Erik Prince’s New Unplugged Phone’s Technologies Is The Opposite Of The Big Tech Model
unplugged.com/warroom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.