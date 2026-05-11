Wild vs. Avalanche | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 1 | May 3, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Round 2 matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Colorado Avalanche on May 3, 2026, condensing all the action to get you up to speed in a flash, where Quinn Hughes had three points for the Wild and Devon Toews had four points for the Avalanche
00:00 1st Period
03:38 2nd Period
06:39 3rd Period