VIGILANCE ELITE | Shawn Ryan with Eddie Penney from Elite SEAL Team 6

Eddie Penney - SEAL Team 6/DEVGRU Operator | SRS #043 [clip]

Eddie Penney joins us on the Shawn Ryan Show to give you his firsthand account of once being scared of Jesus, what he referred to as the boogeyman, to becoming a true warrior of Christ. Eddie served as a United States Marine to later becoming a U.S. Navy SEAL and joining the Elite SEAL Team 6.





Eddie has seen the worst of evil and even became addicted to taking the evil off this planet. A chapter in his new book, Unafraid, titled "kill addict" describes his desires of taking the fight to the enemy. Eddie has weathered the storm and has faced many challenges along his journey while serving at DEVGRU. One of the biggest loss that occurred from his Squadron at Gold was Extortion 17. This is a true story of a man who surrendered his life to God after a life at war.





FULL EPISODE:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52WvikdO41M





Support the Shawn Ryan Show for $5 and get the chance to watch the shows AD FREE, with the exception of Shawn's personal reads, before they release!! Sign up here: https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite





Please leave us a review on Apple/Spotify Podcasts:

Apple - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5eodRZd...





#PODCAST #NAVYSEALS #MILITARY





Vigilance Elite/Shawn Ryan Links:

Website - https://www.vigilanceelite.com

Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@shawnryanshow

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/shawnryan762







