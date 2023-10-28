Create New Account
Shoigu's Words About The Presence In Russia Of The Latest Secret Systems Horrified The PENTAGON
The Prisoner
Published a day ago

Meanwhile, the fact of the destruction of 24 Ukrainian combat aircraft within five days caused a real commotion in the Pentagon. Moreover, the fact that all these warplanes were destroyed in the deep rear indicates that Russia has created a powerful new weapon that can affect the effectiveness of all Western aviation.................

*****************************************************

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

