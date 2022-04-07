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The Heralds
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151 views • April 07, 2022
The Heralds” is the narration of a healing journey woven with music
it is very much linked to Saint George.
By "Gaia" is meant reverence for the spirit of the Earth not some new age religion.
The music for The Heralds is by Michael Ormiston and Candida Valentino
and is performed by them.
We very much like their beautiful music, dedication and virtuosity.
https://pegasus-animal-healing.com/the-nature-of-sound/
“The Heralds is a vision of healing I had awhile back.
Now seems the time to share it.
The narration and music takes one on a healing journey.
I hope you like it.
Wendy
www.pegasus-animal-healing.com
it is very much linked to Saint George.
By "Gaia" is meant reverence for the spirit of the Earth not some new age religion.
The music for The Heralds is by Michael Ormiston and Candida Valentino
and is performed by them.
We very much like their beautiful music, dedication and virtuosity.
https://pegasus-animal-healing.com/the-nature-of-sound/
“The Heralds is a vision of healing I had awhile back.
Now seems the time to share it.
The narration and music takes one on a healing journey.
I hope you like it.
Wendy
www.pegasus-animal-healing.com
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