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Governor Evers Extends WI Mask Mandate By 60 Days #RecallEvers
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97 views • September 22, 2020
Can Governor Evers stop with the mask mandate bs? I don't think I can handle another 60 days of this nonsense.
Source: https://web.archive.org/save/https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/gov-evers-declares-public-health-emergency-over-college-outbreaks-issues-new-face-coverings-order
Map of Recall Evers petition signings in Wisconsin: https://www.recalleversnow.com/map-of-events
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#RecallEvers
Source: https://web.archive.org/save/https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/gov-evers-declares-public-health-emergency-over-college-outbreaks-issues-new-face-coverings-order
Map of Recall Evers petition signings in Wisconsin: https://www.recalleversnow.com/map-of-events
I'm totally demonetized! If you like my content, here are a ton of ways you can support this channel!
Donate on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/duerstthewuerst
FOLLOW//
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/DuerstTheWuerst
Discord server: https://discord.gg/U6Pj2NX
LBRY: https://api.lbry.com/user/refer?r=9VLWfHpyeEXrDCQjw185W7FxjH1eUmYv
Telegram: https://t.me/duerstthewuerst
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/danielduerst77
GAB: https://gab.ai/DuerstTheWuerst
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/duerstthewuerst/
#RecallEvers
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