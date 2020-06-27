Looking Forward to the End of Humanity - #PropagandaWatch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=36975
Why is the Wall Street Journal looking forward to the end of humanity? And what does that say about the technocratic future that we're being steered into? Join James for today's edition of #PropagandaWatch where he discusses the transhuman agenda that is being pushed on the back of the new biosecurity paradigm.
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)