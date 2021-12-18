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The Good Fight ForEvermore Noble Lies: Fact-Seeking Doctors vs Lies, and Why
Freedom Watchers Groups
Freedom Watchers Groups
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12 15 2021 The Good Fight ForEvermore Noble Lies Fact Seeking Drs vs Lies, and Why

Laura Ingraham
Dr. Milhoam
Desantis
Colorado governor

Tucker Dr. Makary Video
Public health advisor from John Hopkins

Good New Dr. Mobeen Syed Omicron Could Be Natural Vaccine for Unvaccinated - Prof. Eleanor Riley (University of Edinburgh)
Dr. Been provides a simplistic explanation for everyone to understand with his hand drawn visuals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_bWQcl8cSY8

Omicron Could Be Natural Vaccine for Unvaccinated
Modeling Overestimating without better data

Minor Effects
Omicron shuts out the more dangerous variants of the virus

Key point is for the unvaxed that does not have other variants already injected into the body
The Natural Immune System working as nature designed (Natural Immunity) and the Viruses acting like they have and weaken with each new variance
So why the rush and the push for vaxes and boosters?
In part two we will expose why!

reference only - not played
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WN6YnmXFdFI

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Keywords
immune systemcolorado governorvariantsomicronboostersmobeennatural vaccine
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