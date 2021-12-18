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The Good Fight ForEvermore Noble Lies: Fact-Seeking Doctors vs Lies, and Why
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12 15 2021 The Good Fight ForEvermore Noble Lies Fact Seeking Drs vs Lies, and Why
Laura Ingraham
Dr. Milhoam
Desantis
Colorado governor
Tucker Dr. Makary Video
Public health advisor from John Hopkins
Good New Dr. Mobeen Syed Omicron Could Be Natural Vaccine for Unvaccinated - Prof. Eleanor Riley (University of Edinburgh)
Dr. Been provides a simplistic explanation for everyone to understand with his hand drawn visuals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_bWQcl8cSY8
Omicron Could Be Natural Vaccine for Unvaccinated
Modeling Overestimating without better data
Minor Effects
Omicron shuts out the more dangerous variants of the virus
Key point is for the unvaxed that does not have other variants already injected into the body
The Natural Immune System working as nature designed (Natural Immunity) and the Viruses acting like they have and weaken with each new variance
So why the rush and the push for vaxes and boosters?
In part two we will expose why!
reference only - not played
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WN6YnmXFdFI
+++
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
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OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
https://StoneBandana.com – our parent organization, publishing, merchandise, entertainment
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FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
Laura Ingraham
Dr. Milhoam
Desantis
Colorado governor
Tucker Dr. Makary Video
Public health advisor from John Hopkins
Good New Dr. Mobeen Syed Omicron Could Be Natural Vaccine for Unvaccinated - Prof. Eleanor Riley (University of Edinburgh)
Dr. Been provides a simplistic explanation for everyone to understand with his hand drawn visuals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_bWQcl8cSY8
Omicron Could Be Natural Vaccine for Unvaccinated
Modeling Overestimating without better data
Minor Effects
Omicron shuts out the more dangerous variants of the virus
Key point is for the unvaxed that does not have other variants already injected into the body
The Natural Immune System working as nature designed (Natural Immunity) and the Viruses acting like they have and weaken with each new variance
So why the rush and the push for vaxes and boosters?
In part two we will expose why!
reference only - not played
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WN6YnmXFdFI
+++
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
https://StoneBandana.com – our parent organization, publishing, merchandise, entertainment
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
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