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Card of the Day for Monday, October 25, 2021
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0 view • October 25, 2021
I can't believe it's almost the end of October! The card for today is a harbinger of good things to come. I admit that in the video, I stifled my first message because I felt leery of making a bold, blanket prediction. However, my first impression was that this card will bring a positive message forward for the collective. Only time will tell, but in the meantime, hold onto any childlike, positive news you receive in your own life and remember to feed your soul.
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