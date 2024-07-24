BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Biden Bows Out: President to Address the Nation as Queen Kamala is Crowned
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1043 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
177 views • 9 months ago

This is TruNews for July 24, 2024; I'm Doc Burkhart, sitting in for TruNews host and founder Rick Wiles. President Biden will address the nation tonight from the Oval Office, making his first public appearance since his unexpected withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.


The President had been in self-isolation at his beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware since last Wednesday following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. This diagnosis forced him to abruptly cancel high-profile events in Las Vegas and retreat to the tranquil shores of his home state.


Despite facing "mild symptoms" and a sense of "general malaise," Biden has persevered through his illness.He received a negative test result on Tuesday, prompting his return to the White House. His journey back to the nation's capital marked a significant moment, as it was the first time he was seen in public since the dual shocks of suspending his re-election campaign on Sunday and battling COVID-19 since July 17.


The persistent question is, what will Joe Biden say, and will he address rising calls to step down from the Oval Office? We have this video report from Fox News.


Doc Burkhart. Airdate 07/24/2024


Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/jul-24-2024-biden-bows-out-president-to-address-the-nation-as-queen-kamala-is-crowned


Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.faithandvalues.com


You can partner with us by visiting

https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com


Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!

https://www.TruNewsGold.com


It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/


Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858


Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch


The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf

Keywords
politicspresidenttrunewstransitionbidennationaddresscrownedrickwilesbowsoutqueenkamala
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy