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A Black Stain: Executive Order 9102 and the WRA
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71 views • March 18, 2022
Signed by FDR on March 18, 1942 - Executive Order 9102 created the War Relocation Authority, the agency responsible for the forced relocation and incarceration of more than 120,000 people - mostly US citizens - during World War II.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: March 18, 2022
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: March 18, 2022
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