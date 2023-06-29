Create New Account
The Secret Government of the United States Part 1
3 Rabbits Team: The year is 1983. Days before being killed in the now infamous airline disaster Flight 007, Representative Larry McDonald Democrat from Georgia described an eerily similar picture as that painted by Soviet Defector Yuri Besemenov the same year. 

Keywords
politicsciacommunismconspiracysubversion

