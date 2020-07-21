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This is what the government says you should do in an nuclear explosion
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65 views • July 21, 2020
In this episode of The Man Made Survival Show I share with you what the government says you should do in a nuclear explosion. I got this information from ready.gov
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Always Ready!
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Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
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https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
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https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
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Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
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