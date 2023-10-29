Create New Account
PRETEXT WAGE WAR ON HUMANITY
Tilt
In 1991, shortly after the collapse of communism, a globalist think-tank called the 'Club of Rome' released a document titled 'The First Global Revolution', in which they declared "global warming" as the new pretext to wage war on humanity, under the guise of "saving the planet"—as detailed in a must-watch new documentary titled 'No Farmers, No Food: Will You Eat The Bugs?'

Keywords
climate changeweatheridiotsspanishforcastangusanabel

