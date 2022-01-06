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ISRAEL: NO COVID PASSPORT = NO FOOD
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55 views • January 06, 2022
ISRAEL: NO COVID PASSPORT = NO FOOD
Israel 2022 - McDonalds needs COVID VACCINE Certificate (Green Card)!
NO COVID PASSPORT = NO FOOD
How ironic? Come on Israel - stand up for yourselves!! Is Fascism now in YOUR country?
This is now happening Worldwide not just Israel!!
UNDERSTANDING THE LIES
Key words:- Police, Tyranny, Vaccine Mandates, Intimidation, New World Order, Coercion, Mandates, Discrimination, Fines, tickets, COVID19, COVID-19, Bigpharma, Corruption, Pandemic, Money, Pfizer, Astra Zenica, Doctor, Medical.
Israel 2022 - McDonalds needs COVID VACCINE Certificate (Green Card)!
NO COVID PASSPORT = NO FOOD
How ironic? Come on Israel - stand up for yourselves!! Is Fascism now in YOUR country?
This is now happening Worldwide not just Israel!!
UNDERSTANDING THE LIES
Key words:- Police, Tyranny, Vaccine Mandates, Intimidation, New World Order, Coercion, Mandates, Discrimination, Fines, tickets, COVID19, COVID-19, Bigpharma, Corruption, Pandemic, Money, Pfizer, Astra Zenica, Doctor, Medical.
Keywords
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