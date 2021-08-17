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Government 001
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81 views • August 17, 2021
Government 001
We have to reign in government local, state and federal. They are out of control. No more lavish benefits and pay. They are not wort even minimum wage and should not be allowed to mandate their own pay and benefits which seems to be the case. They need to be in office to repeal legislation not enact more.
We have to reign in government local, state and federal. They are out of control. No more lavish benefits and pay. They are not wort even minimum wage and should not be allowed to mandate their own pay and benefits which seems to be the case. They need to be in office to repeal legislation not enact more.
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