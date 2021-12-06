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OMICRON: BE AFRAID, VERY AFRAID? WEEK OF PANIC DEBUNKED
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50 views • December 06, 2021
OMICRON: BE AFRAID, VERY AFRAID? WEEK OF PANIC DEBUNKED
It was a move of desperation by the globalists who realize they’ve lost the fear factor they’ve used to control populations
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at TheDavidKnightShow.com
It was a move of desperation by the globalists who realize they’ve lost the fear factor they’ve used to control populations
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at TheDavidKnightShow.com
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