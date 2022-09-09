Focus on Results to Increase Mindfulness -mindful tips/how to be present {Weekly Mindfulness Prompt}

Your mindset will make or break your year. Catch a quick mindfulness prompt every week of 2022 here on this channel. This week's prompt focuses on how to increase mindfulness by focusing on the results of everyday actions to help you to become more present and connected to the now.
Check it out, share your thoughts in the comments below and thanks for watching! For more support visit bit.ly/holisticsupport
You can access the replay of Holistic Restoration's 2nd Quarterly workshop of the year: Conscious Success Formula ...visit https://holisticrestoration.com/successformula for more details TODAY!!!
