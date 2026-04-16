SCAFFOLDING THE SURVIVAL & THE VIEW FROM THE PILOT BACK IN THE COCKPIT

While the media is busy frothing over body doubles and secret tunnels, something real is being constructed right under your feet.





Kristy Allen invites you to stop staring at the movie screen and start looking at the scaffolding — because the actual architecture of the nation is being re‑engineered. From elections to money, from homeownership to medicine to energy, the old system of debt, dependency, and imported nightmares is being stripped down to the studs.





She breaks down the Supreme Court's return to single‑day elections — and why the DNC's three‑week "find the votes" window is closing. The fight for the Federal Reserve, with Judge Boasberg acting as a personal bouncer for the central bank while the D.C. Circuit Court just ordered him to stand down. The executive order stopping Wall Street from buying up single‑family homes — turning the American Dream back into a sanctuary, not a spreadsheet asset.





Then there's the medical scaffolding: the Reedley bio‑lab house of horrors, the foreign‑made masks and swabs that violated our bio‑sovereignty, and the FDA's new push for domestic medicine manufacturing. And finally, energy — the Strait of Hormuz was never just about oil. It was a financial chokepoint monetizing war for the City of London. Trump just bypassed it with a $20 billion U.S.‑backed insurance alternative, and now tankers are converging on the Gulf of America.





This isn't about ghost stories. It's about stone, steel, and builders. The pilot is back in the cockpit. The scaffolding is holding. And for the first time in a long time, the view from the sky level looks spectacular.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.