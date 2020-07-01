July 1st 2020 Canada Day Ottawa FREEDOM RALLY With Press For Truth!

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This Canada Day thousands of Canadians will come together, not in celebration of the country, but rather to protest the downfall of civil liberties and the degradation of society under the Trudeau government. The prime minister is a feminist/SJW/trans rights activist/socialist who somehow managed to infiltrate the Canadian political system and become leader of the country! Join Dan Dicks this Canada Day at Parliament Hill in Ottawa for the Tyranny Or Freedom Rally starting at 11am on July 1st!
We hope to see you there!
Learn more about the rally here:
https://ffcs.info/sign-up