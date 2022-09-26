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Sig Sauer P365XL Minuteman Review
AmbGun
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163 views • September 26, 2022

The Sig Safety plunger pivot is key for delivering good trigger


To mount an optic, you’ll need M3 screws, not included by Sig or Optics companies. And you lose your rear sight.


Giving up the rear sight means optic is mounted closer to the recoil pivot point


Serrations are second only to the MC2c in AmbGun bloody hands testing


Mag release can suffer from opposite side interference


Manual safety option is ambi, well placed, and recommended, but may affect trigger quality


Accessory rail is proprietary requiring an adapter to run a MantisX


Good 12 round capacity is boosted to 14 round excellence by MagGuts


Applegate grip ratio is not as indexed as the MC2c, but it feels better than it scores.


Narrow, light, and unique physiological connection with the arm makes it my family’s favorite CCW although I prefer the MC2c or P17.


For details, favorite holster, full length reviews (including the Spectre)…

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/sig


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reviewsigminutemaggutsp365xl
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