Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sig Sauer P365XL Minuteman Review
148 views
channel image
AmbGun
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

The Sig Safety plunger pivot is key for delivering good trigger


To mount an optic, you’ll need M3 screws, not included by Sig or Optics companies. And you lose your rear sight.


Giving up the rear sight means optic is mounted closer to the recoil pivot point


Serrations are second only to the MC2c in AmbGun bloody hands testing


Mag release can suffer from opposite side interference


Manual safety option is ambi, well placed, and recommended, but may affect trigger quality


Accessory rail is proprietary requiring an adapter to run a MantisX


Good 12 round capacity is boosted to 14 round excellence by MagGuts


Applegate grip ratio is not as indexed as the MC2c, but it feels better than it scores.


Narrow, light, and unique physiological connection with the arm makes it my family’s favorite CCW although I prefer the MC2c or P17.


For details, favorite holster, full length reviews (including the Spectre)…

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/sig


Keywords
reviewsigminutemaggutsp365xl

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket