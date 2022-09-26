Sig Sauer P365XL Minuteman Review

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The Sig Safety plunger pivot is key for delivering good trigger
To mount an optic, you’ll need M3 screws, not included by Sig or Optics companies. And you lose your rear sight.
Giving up the rear sight means optic is mounted closer to the recoil pivot point
Serrations are second only to the MC2c in AmbGun bloody hands testing
Mag release can suffer from opposite side interference
Manual safety option is ambi, well placed, and recommended, but may affect trigger quality
Accessory rail is proprietary requiring an adapter to run a MantisX
Good 12 round capacity is boosted to 14 round excellence by MagGuts
Applegate grip ratio is not as indexed as the MC2c, but it feels better than it scores.
Narrow, light, and unique physiological connection with the arm makes it my family’s favorite CCW although I prefer the MC2c or P17.
For details, favorite holster, full length reviews (including the Spectre)…
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/sig