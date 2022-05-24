© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Defeat The Mandates - An American Homecoming - Washington, DC (1/23/22) FULL VIDEO
Follow
0
Share
Report
34 views • May 24, 2022
Published January 24, 2022
MIRRORED from RubyRayMedia
https://rumble.com/vt77nz-defeat-the-mandates-an-american-homecoming-washington-dc-12322-full-video.html
The full 3+ hour speaker packed presentation on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. Hosted by JP Sears and full of powerful warriors armed and ready for Covidiocy battle!
Times of each speaker presentation below:
00:00:00 - Hi-Rez and Jimmy Levy
00:11:35 - JP Sears
00:22:25 - "Star-Spangled Banner" - Jimmy Levy
00:24:40 - Kevin Jenkins
00:32:13 - The Physicians
01:12:20 - Dr. Robert Malone
01:28:25 - "Silent War" - Five Times August
01:35:09 - Dr. Joel Wallskog
01:41:23 - "Silence" - April Malina
01:45:17 - Kyle Warner (reAct 19)
01:55:02 - Steve Kirsch
02:05:33 - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
02:34:04 - Dr. Tess Lawrie
02:37:49 - Rizza Islam
02:47:47 - Rabbi Zev Epstein
02:54:05 - Dr. Aaron Lewis
03:00:43 - Dr. Christina Parks
03:06:00 - Will Witt
03:09:27 - Trahern Crews
03:12:09 - Tyler Fischer
03:14:15 - First Responders
03:19:51 - Del Bigtree
MIRRORED from RubyRayMedia
https://rumble.com/vt77nz-defeat-the-mandates-an-american-homecoming-washington-dc-12322-full-video.html
The full 3+ hour speaker packed presentation on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. Hosted by JP Sears and full of powerful warriors armed and ready for Covidiocy battle!
Times of each speaker presentation below:
00:00:00 - Hi-Rez and Jimmy Levy
00:11:35 - JP Sears
00:22:25 - "Star-Spangled Banner" - Jimmy Levy
00:24:40 - Kevin Jenkins
00:32:13 - The Physicians
01:12:20 - Dr. Robert Malone
01:28:25 - "Silent War" - Five Times August
01:35:09 - Dr. Joel Wallskog
01:41:23 - "Silence" - April Malina
01:45:17 - Kyle Warner (reAct 19)
01:55:02 - Steve Kirsch
02:05:33 - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
02:34:04 - Dr. Tess Lawrie
02:37:49 - Rizza Islam
02:47:47 - Rabbi Zev Epstein
02:54:05 - Dr. Aaron Lewis
03:00:43 - Dr. Christina Parks
03:06:00 - Will Witt
03:09:27 - Trahern Crews
03:12:09 - Tyler Fischer
03:14:15 - First Responders
03:19:51 - Del Bigtree
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.