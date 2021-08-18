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V@XXED II
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70 views • August 18, 2021
If you won't listen to the Medical (who AREN'T BEING PAID to speak positive about this experimental gene therapy) Professionals...at LEAST LISTEN to the PEOPLE who's lives have been negatively effected by dirty "vaccines" & their real stories, without an agenda behind them...OTHER THAN LOVE!
The Doc - VAXXED2
The Doc - VAXXED2
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