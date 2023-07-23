Leaving San Francisco - Troubled City

San Francisco will never be the same. Popular public places are mostly deserted as many businesses have closed or left the city. The stores remaining lockdown most products or guard against crime with private security. This is common in many large Democrat run cities through-out the USA now.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.