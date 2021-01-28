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Johan Denis για το εμβόλιο corona
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642 views • January 28, 2021
O Δρ. Johan Denis από το Βέλγιο μας εξηγεί πολύ απλά ό,τι χρειάζεται να ξέρουμε για το εμβόλιο Covid-19
μπορείτε να μας βρείτε εδώ:
https://eternalnowblog.com/
https://www.facebook.com/EternalNowblog
https://www.youtube.com/c/EternalNow8888
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mtJqCH1fVCzO/
https://mewe.com/group/6001b229636e347d254673c6
To link για την ιστοσελίδα του Κένεντι:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
μπορείτε να μας βρείτε εδώ:
https://eternalnowblog.com/
https://www.facebook.com/EternalNowblog
https://www.youtube.com/c/EternalNow8888
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mtJqCH1fVCzO/
https://mewe.com/group/6001b229636e347d254673c6
To link για την ιστοσελίδα του Κένεντι:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
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