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Devolution Part 5 — Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency & Dominion Voting Systems, 21 Jul 2021
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40 views • March 19, 2022
𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 5 — 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 & 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐕𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 21 𝐉𝐮𝐥 2021
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-5
Patrick Gunnels begins reading Devolution right away at 0:00.
𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲
"On January 6th, 2017, Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson (Obama’s SHS) released a statement designating “Election Infrastructure” as a “critical infrastructure subsector” within the existing critical infrastructure sector titled: “Government Facilities”. This allowed Election Infrastructure Security to fall under the umbrella of the DHS.
"On November 16, 2018, President Trump signed into law the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Act of 2018 which established the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). According to their own website, “The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is the Nation’s risk advisor, working with partners to defend against today’s threats and collaborating to build more secure and resilient infrastructure for the future.” The CISA website lists all 16 of the critical infrastructure sectors but I want to focus on the Government Facilities Sector because that is where you can find the Election Infrastructure Subsector."
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-5
Patrick Gunnels begins reading Devolution right away at 0:00.
𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲
"On January 6th, 2017, Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson (Obama’s SHS) released a statement designating “Election Infrastructure” as a “critical infrastructure subsector” within the existing critical infrastructure sector titled: “Government Facilities”. This allowed Election Infrastructure Security to fall under the umbrella of the DHS.
"On November 16, 2018, President Trump signed into law the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Act of 2018 which established the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). According to their own website, “The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is the Nation’s risk advisor, working with partners to defend against today’s threats and collaborating to build more secure and resilient infrastructure for the future.” The CISA website lists all 16 of the critical infrastructure sectors but I want to focus on the Government Facilities Sector because that is where you can find the Election Infrastructure Subsector."
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