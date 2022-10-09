Fauci & Friend's Vaccine-Funded Retirement: Tens of Billions of Dollars in Royalties

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RFK Jr: "Not only does the agency [NIH] get the royalty [from the Moderna injection], but the individuals who work for Anthony Fauci ... they each get what they call patent margin rights. So they're gonna collect royalties – $150,000 a year forever, potentially, from those vaccines."