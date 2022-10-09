Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fauci & Friend's Vaccine-Funded Retirement: Tens of Billions of Dollars in Royalties
143 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago |
Shop now

RFK Jr: "Not only does the agency [NIH] get the royalty [from the Moderna injection], but the individuals who work for Anthony Fauci ... they each get what they call patent margin rights. So they're gonna collect royalties – $150,000 a year forever, potentially, from those vaccines."

Full Video: https://tinyurl.com/RFK-Rose 

Keywords
vaccinesrfk jrmodernacorona viruscovidplandemicpatent margin rights

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket