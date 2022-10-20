Linux Pinephone

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The Pinephone is a smartphone running the Linux open source operating system. It can be difficult to use, and some features don't work yet, but it's your best bet if you are technically inclined and want maximum security.
https://pine64.com/product-category/smartphones/
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