7 Red Foods to Revolutionize Your Heart Health

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- Report links red plant pigments phytochemicals to antioxidant anti-inflammatory effects supporting cardiovascular health and longevity.
- Seven foods highlighted: beets, pomegranates, tomatoes, red onions, tart cherries, grapefruit, and red kidney beans.
- Beets supply nitrates boosting nitric oxide for vessel dilation, improved blood pressure, and circulation health.
- Pomegranate, tomato, onion, and cherry phytochemicals provide antioxidants reducing LDL cholesterol, inflammation, blood pressure risk.
- Report recommends varied whole plant diet noting fiber, potassium, flavonoids, and cooking methods influence benefits.
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