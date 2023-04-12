https://gettr.com/post/p2e3wdxbbd2

4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】DVS 7.0 and Ito da Truth Free sang at the rally, “Free Miles Guo! The CCP has got to go!” They interacted with the audience, demonstrating that there are no victims in Miles Guo’s purported fraud case. The allegations made by the prosecutors of the SDNY against Miles Guo are completely untrue!

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow





4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】DVS 7.0 和Ito da Truth在集会上唱到：”释放郭文贵先生，消灭中共！”他们在现场再次和观众确认，所谓的郭文贵诈骗案中根本没有受害者！纽约南区检察官的指控纯属子虚乌有！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平



