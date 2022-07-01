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timtruth FDA Betrays Public, Fed Govt Buys 105M Pfizer Vax $30ea, Socialism , MPX Vax Push Grows
Tim Truthhttps://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/mpxalypse:b
https://rumble.com/v1als98-pi-and-mpxalypse-fda-betrays-fed-govt-buys-105m-pfizer-vax-30ea-socialism-m.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q0nTgUbVprgW/
PI & MPXALYPSE: FDA Betrays, Fed Govt Buys 105M Pfizer Vax $30ea, Socialism , MPX Vax Push Grows