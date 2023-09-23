Create New Account
SIMPSONS OCT 4 2023 URGENT ALERT!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
THE ELITE LOVE BROADCASTING THEIR EVIL AGENDA ON THE CLOWN CARTOON SHOW THE SIMPSONS. IF YOU'RE SERIOUS ABOUT KNOWING THE OCCULT AGENDA  OF THE OCCULT ELITE YOU'LL KEEP TRACK OF THIS SHOW. OCTOBER4, 2023 LOOKS TO BE LINING UP AS A NASTY DAY FOR HUMANITY. WE'LL SEE. PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY...

