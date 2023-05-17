Create New Account
ATTORNEY TOM RENZ: Alabama SU Pharmacist recorded conversation with a nurse ‘We’re killing the patients, other floors don’t want to do it.’
226 views
Laska in the Great White North
Published 16 hours ago |

ATTORNEY TOM RENZ CASE Calling for the Dragnet

Renz; ‘This is a criminal action or appears that it maybe in my opinion. Their needs to be a proper investigation.’

HOSPITAL MURDERS

THE KILLING FLOOR

Alabama SU Pharmacist telling the hospital your protocols could be hasting death their not good their not safe.

3 monkey response

🙈🙉🙊

